Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Report: Northwestern promotes Polisky to athletic director

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 11:56
Report: Northwestern promotes Polisky to athletic director

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) —

Northwestern has decided to promote longtime deputy athletic director Mike Polisky replace Jim Phillips as athletic director, The Chicago Tribune reported on Sunday.

A Chicago-area native, Polisky joined Northwestern's athletic department in 2010 after working for the Arena Football League’s Chicago Rush and American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. He worked closely with Phillips in branding and strategy and helped develop the “Chicago's Big Ten Team” marketing campaign.

Phillips had been Northwestern’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities before he was hired as ACC commissioner in December. During his tenure the Wildcats won Big Ten division titles in football; the men’s basketball team made its first NCAA tournament appearance; and women’s lacrosse won three national titles.

Phillips oversaw the funding and development of Northwestern’s $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located on Lake Michigan’s shores.

Updated : 2021-05-03 13:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents