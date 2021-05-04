Cloud Gate takes a bow at National Taiwan University

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) — Cloud Gate Dance Theater recently performed at the National Taiwan University (NTU) campus to celebrate the university's art festival — having had to postpone its worldwide tour due to COVID-19 in March last year.

Fourteen NTU students took part in the show, appearing in one of Cloud Gate's signature works, "Lunar Halo." About 1,500 people enjoyed the spectacle, which saw invited audience members such as NTU Principal Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) dance on stage.

There were also fragments of other works, such as "On the Road," "13 Tongues," and "Dream Catcher." Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍), Cloud Gate Taiwan Tour's artistic director said dance is a language in itself and frees the body — just like being a kid again.

Cheng said that since touring has not been possible during the pandemic, the company's "Dancing Dandelion" project plans performances at 262 remote rural schools in Taiwan. After visiting Taichung and Chiayi, Cloud Gate will head to Orchid island, Penghu, Yunlin, Kinmen, and Matsu from May-September.

Cloud Gate dancers interact with children. (Taiwan News, Li Jia-ye photo）

Touring all around Taiwan is a challenge for the dancers, Cheng said. "We will continue to work on that together."

One of the problems caused by COVID is loss of income. Recent research on 47 performing arts institutions in six countries suggest that they registered an average 51.32 percent reduction in revenues, with 92.7 percent admitting COVID had a strong impact financially.



Cheng Tsung-lung (Taiwan News, Wendy Wu photo)

Performing arts do not work so well online since the live connection between the audience and performers is so important, Cheng said. Nevertheless, he said he would remain positive about the future viability of the performing arts environment in Taiwan.

Cloud Gate's latest work "13 Tongues" has been performed in Taiwan since April. Its next stop will be Taoyuan on May 8, according to the company website.