Alonso, Mets top Phillies 8-7 after replay reversal

By KEVIN COONEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/03 11:19
New York Mets' Jonathan Villar, from left, Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil celebrate after a baseball game against the Ph...

New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia, right, and catcher James McCann celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 2...

New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper to end a baseball game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Phi...

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado, left, walks to the dugout after being pulled during the eighth inning of baseball game against the New Yo...

New York Mets' Jose Peraza, right, celebrates with Michael Conforto after Peraza was walked home on Conforto's at-bat against Philadelphia Phillies pi...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso capped New York's six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night.

Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead.

Philadelphia got a run back in the ninth on Roman Quinn's RBI triple. After a Matt Joyce walk, Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field drive off Edwin Díaz that was initially ruled a tying three-run homer first base umpire Jose Navas.

A replay review showed the ball hit the top railing of the fence on the out-of-town scoreboard in right, never clearing the wall itself. Hoskins was placed at second with a two-run double.

Díaz then departed with an injury and Jeurys Familia struck out Bryce Harper on a high fastball, earning his first save.

Updated : 2021-05-03 13:22 GMT+08:00

