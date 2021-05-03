Alonso, Mets top Phillies 8-7 after replay reversal

New York Mets' Jose Peraza, right, celebrates with Michael Conforto after Peraza was walked home on Conforto's at-bat against Philadelphia Phillies pi... New York Mets' Jose Peraza, right, celebrates with Michael Conforto after Peraza was walked home on Conforto's at-bat against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado during the eighth inning of baseball game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso capped New York's six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night.

Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead.

Philadelphia got a run back in the ninth on Roman Quinn's RBI triple. After a Matt Joyce walk, Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field drive off Edwin Díaz that was initially ruled a tying three-run homer first base umpire Jose Navas.

A replay review showed the ball hit the top railing of the fence on the out-of-town scoreboard in right, never clearing the wall itself. Hoskins was placed at second with a two-run double.

Díaz then departed with an injury and Jeurys Familia struck out Bryce Harper on a high fastball, earning his first save.