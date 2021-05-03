Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former NZ men's basketball coach Steve McKean dead at 77

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 10:09
Former NZ men's basketball coach Steve McKean dead at 77

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Steve McKean, a San Jose State University graduate who was a pioneering professional basketball player in New Zealand and later coach of the New Zealand men’s team, has died. He was 77.

McKean’s death as a result of cancer was confirmed Monday by Basketball New Zealand.

During his senior year in 1970 McKean played at San Jose State with later long-time ABA and NBA player Coby Dietrick.

He arrived in New Zealand soon after to join the Coca-Cola Club and later the Panmure club in Auckland, one of the first wave of American professionals in New Zealand.

McKean was coach of New Zealand's national men’s team from 1972-81, guiding the Tall Blacks to their first-ever win over Australia in 1978. He was also the first coach to post 100 wins in New Zealand’s National Basketball League.

McKean was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2012 for services to basketball.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-03 11:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week