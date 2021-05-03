Alexa
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters

Latest local cases include 3 from Novotel hotel cluster, 1 from China Airlines pilot cluster

  907
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/03 10:25
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 2) announced four local COVID-19 cases and one imported case.

During a press conference on Sunday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the coronavirus cases confirmed that day included the husband, son, and daughter (cases 1,134, 1,135, and 1,136) of Novotel employee (case No. 1,129) as well as a young girl (case No. 1,137) who is the daughter of a China Airlines pilot (case No. 1,102) and sister of case No. 1,133.

Case No. 1,134 is a male in his 30s and son of case No. 1,129, a Novotel employee in her 60s. After developing muscle soreness and a cough on April 29, he was tested for the coronavirus on April 30.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 2, with a Ct value of 29. The health department has identified 27 contacts in his case, 16 of whom have entered home isolation, while 11 are self-health monitoring.

Case No. 1,135 is the husband of case No. 1,129. He began to experience a cough, fever, and diarrhea on April 29, prompting the health department to have him tested on April 30.

He was diagnosed on May 2, with a Ct value of 18. His list of contacts matches those of case No. 1,129.

Case No. 1,136 is a woman in her 30s and daughter of case No. 1,129. From April 28 to 29, she suffered from a sore throat and fever, leading the health department to have her tested on April 30.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 2, with a Ct value of 19. The health department has identified 111 contacts, all of whom have been told to enter home isolation.

Chen stated that case No. 1,137 is a young girl under the age of five who is the daughter of a China Airlines pilot, case No. 1,102, as well as the sister of case No. 1,133. Although she is asymptomatic, she was tested on April 30 because she is a contact of two infected people.

She was diagnosed on May 2, with a Ct value of 26. Since her contacts are believed to be the same as her father's and brother's, no additional contacts have been listed in her case.

The sole imported infection reported Sunday, case No. 1,138, is an Indonesian man in his 20s who came to Taiwan for study on April 15. After his quarantine ended, he was tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive on May 2, with a Ct value of 28. His contacts are still being investigated.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 208,736 COVID-19 tests, with 206,762 coming back negative. Out of the 1,137 confirmed cases, 997 were imported, 92 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and nine cases are currently under investigation.

Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,055 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 70 patients still undergoing treatment.
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 cases

Updated : 2021-05-03 11:50 GMT+08:00

