Belarusian man dies after falling from building in New Taipei

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) A Belarusian man, in his 30s, who worked as an entertainer in Taiwan, died Sunday morning after he fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in Wanli District, New Taipei, according to local police.

When the city's fire department received a report at 10 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews rushed to the site but found that the man had no vital signs, police said.

He was rushed to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and was found to have broken limbs and head injuries, police said. At 11:10 a.m., 30 minutes after he arrived at the hospital, he was declared dead, they said.

The man was an entertainer from Belarus who lived in a rented apartment on the 10th floor of the building in Wanli.

Police said they have ruled out foul play because there was no indication of any tussle in the apartment.

No letters or notes by the man were found on the scene, but the balcony of the apartment was littered with cigarette butts, which raised the possibility that he may have accidentally fallen while he was out there having a smoke, police said.

An investigation is being conducted into the case, according to police.