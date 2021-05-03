Gausman, Tauchman lead Giants past Padres 7-1 to avoid sweep

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar makes the catch for the out on San Francisco Giants' Mike Tauchman during the first inning of a basebal... San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar makes the catch for the out on San Francisco Giants' Mike Tauchman during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six effective innings and scored twice, Mike Tauchman homered and drove in four runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.

Tauchman hit a three-run shot in the third off Joe Musgrove to help the Giants remain atop the NL West.

Gausman (2-0) kept the Padres off balance, giving up six hits and striking out six. He also reached base on a single and an error to help the offense.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the first inning for San Diego.

Musgrove (2-3), who pitched the first no-hitter in Padres history for his hometown team April 9 at Texas, came into the game with a 1.24 ERA and .137 opponents' batting average (both ranked second in the NL). But he was not sharp against the Giants.

The right-hander lasted five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) and four hits — including Tauchman's drive to right field on a 90 mph cutter.

Musgrove also made a costly fielding error on a sacrifice bunt attempt in the third that led to an unearned run in the Giants' four-run outburst. Musgrove gave up two additional runs in the fifth.

San Francisco tacked on a run in the ninth for a 7-1 lead as Padres reliever Aaron Northcraft walked four batters, including Tauchman with the bases loaded.

Tatis hit an opposite-field homer to right off Gausman to give San Diego a short-lived 1-0 lead.

There were two outstanding catches in the outfield, one by each team.

In the first inning, Tauchman hit a deep fly to right-center where Padres right fielder Jurickson Profar ranged far to his right and made a spectacular diving grab near the base of the wall.

In the fourth, Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson robbed Jake Cronenworth of a hit with a charging, diving catch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta experienced forearm tightness while warming up in the bullpen Saturday and was due to be seen by a doctor Sunday, manager Gabe Kapler said. ... SS Brandon Crawford (calf) was feeling better and was to be evaluated to see if he could play defense or pinch-hit. … 2B Tommy La Stella appeared to shaken up after diving for a ball in the third inning and was visited by the athletic trainer. After he tripled and scored in the fifth, La Stella was removed.

Padres: Reinstated RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder inflammation) from the 10-day injured list and optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.22 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado on Monday.

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler had not announced a starter yet for Monday against Pittsburgh.

___

