CSG and Axiata Digital Labs Announce Co-Collaboration to Deliver Enterprise Digital Marketplace

Single platform marketplace introduces new monetisation opportunities and optimises new service delivery for CSPs

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - News Direct - 3 May 2021 - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it is working with Axiata Digital Labs (ADL), to create a joint innovation initiative for an open API digital marketplace that will enable rapid time to market for enterprise offerings. The co-collaboration integrates CSG's industry-leading charging and digital monetisation capabilities with ADL's Digital Telco Enabler (DTE) open API digital layer technology to deliver a single open API, multi-tenant, cloud platform.





"Enterprise opportunities have evolved for service providers and are creating new opportunities for our customers to capitalise on revenue streams that require open, modular, cloud-based architectures for rapid bundling and touchless partner settlement," said Ian Watterson, head of CSG's Asia-Pacific business. "This co-innovation between Axiata Digital Labs and CSG combines our collective expertise in cloud, open API, modular architecture and microservices technologies to accelerate the launch of digital monetisation use cases."





Working with Axiata, CSG is extending DTE to its billing and charging communications service provider (CSP) customers, positioning them for accelerated growth and increased abilities to offer new products and services. Concurrently, ADL is extending digital monetisation capabilities to its customers through CSG's award-winning Ascendon platform, enhancing ADL's digital capabilities across its consumer and enterprise operations.





"Axiata Digital Labs is transforming the way our customers drive revenue and create superior customer experiences through the investment and development of new and emerging 5G technologies, products and services," said Namal Jayathilake, VP of Emerging Technologies of Axiata Digital Labs. "By partnering with CSG, we are aligning our efforts with one of the global leaders in the wireless sector and creating a breakthrough solution that will help customers from both organizations identify new growth opportunities, operate more efficiently, and create truly unique customer experiences," he further added.





Together, CSG's Ascendon charging and digital monetisation capabilities combined with Axiata's DTE technology optimise new service delivery for CSPs by integrating a digital marketplace into their existing network. The solution offers infinite flexible bundling with rapid time to market, giving CSPs the ability to quickly launch new digital offers and services for their enterprise and consumer customers.





The joint solution adheres to TM Forum Open API standards and offers a single platform that seamlessly integrates into CSG and ADL customers' existing ecosystems, eliminating the need for a full network transformation. The platform also provides the flexibility and scalability to support multiple CSP business models, while simplifying operational complexities and reducing cost.





Leading companies rely on CSG's broad portfolio of digital monetisation solutions to efficiently shorten their time to market and reduce operational costs while delivering innovative services and optimising customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.csgi.com/capabilities/digital-monetization/.





