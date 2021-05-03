Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

6 cars out of IndyCar at Texas after race-opening crash

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 06:08
6 cars out of IndyCar at Texas after race-opening crash

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A big crash in the back of the field took six IndyCar drivers out of Sunday’s race at Texas even before they were able to take the green flag.

Pietro Fittipaldi hit Sebastien Bourdais from behind, knocking the four-time open-wheel champion into Alexander Rossi. The cars of Ed Jones, Dalton Kellett and Conor Daly also were destroyed in the crash that happened after the green flag had dropped, but before any of them had crossed the start-finish line for first time.

Daly, who was starting at the back of the 24-car field, got knocked upside down after he got caught between two other cars. He slid upside down along the front stretch before the car planted into the rain-saturated infield grass and flipped back onto its wheels.

“I’m good, I’m all right,” Daly said afterward.

Fittipaldi said the field suddenly showed down ahead of him and, “I had nowhere to go.” He said he had a sprained finger.

It took quite a while to clean up all of the debris, with the race not going green again until the 20th lap.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-03 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
US normalizes Taiwan exchanges with meeting in France
US normalizes Taiwan exchanges with meeting in France
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights