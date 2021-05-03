Ramos-Viñolas overcomes poor start to win Estoril Open

ESTORIL, Portugal (AP) — Albert Ramos-Viñolas triumphed again on clay after rallying to beat Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Estoril Open on Sunday.

He converted his first match point in the deciding tiebreaker to clinch his third ATP title.

The 33-year-old Spaniard came back from a set and a break down to secure the victory at the clay-court tournament. He is 16-5 on clay, which is the best record on the surface this season.

“I won three tournaments in my career, so this is one of the best three weeks in my career,” Ramos-Viñolas said. “It was a really difficult match against Cameron. I think he played a really good tournament.”

___

