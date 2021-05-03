Alexa
2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 03:36
2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized Sunday just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals, the department said in a statement.

Boats and aircraft were still searching around midday for other possible survivors in the water near the Cabrillo National Monument, the department said.

Updated : 2021-05-03 05:42 GMT+08:00

