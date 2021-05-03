Alexa
Antetokounmpo back in action for Bucks' game vs. Nets

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 03:26
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from a sprained right ankle to play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in the first of two straight games with the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.

The 6-foot-11 forward is in the Bucks' starting lineup. They will be missing Bobby Portis, who is out with a stomach illness.

Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in the opening minute of the Bucks’ 143-136 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. He appeared to step on the foot of Houston’s Kelly Olynyk during a driving layup attempt.

The injury caused him to miss the Bucks’ 108-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn again on Tuesday. The Bucks began Sunday in third place in the East, 3 1/2 games behind the Nets and three behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

