Miami 0, Nashville 0

|Miami
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.
Yellow Cards_Godoy, Nashville, 24th; Gregore, Miami, 65th; Zimmerman, Nashville, 70th.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Eric Weisbrod, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.
A_13,855.
___
Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ryan Shawcross; Jay Chapman (Edison Azcona, 67th), Gregore, Joevin Jones (Brek Shea, 46th), Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro (Robbie Robinson, 67th, Josh Penn, 79th), Victor Ulloa; .
Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal (Rodrigo Pineiro, 90th+3), Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar (Dominique Badji, 76th), Alex Muyl (Handwalla Bwana, 76th); Jhonder Cadiz (C J Sapong, 61st).