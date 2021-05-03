Alexa
Braves put catchers Travis d'Arnaud, Alex Jackson on IL

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 00:56
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list Sunday.

D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a left thumb sprain after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against Toronto.

Jackson, who replaced d’Arnaud in the game, went on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring.

Catcher William Contreras was recalled from the Braves' alternate site and started Sunday against the Blue Jays. Catcher Jeff Mathis had his contract purchased from alternate site.

D’Arnaud has a .220 batting average with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games. Jackson was 1 for 23 (.043) in 10 games.

Contreras, 23, made his major league debut last season, going 4 for 10 in four games. He was the 27th man for Atlanta's doubleheader on April 25 against Arizona.

Mathis, 38, spent the previous two seasons with Texas. The 16-year veteran known for his defense has a career .194 batting average in 945 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-03 02:40 GMT+08:00

