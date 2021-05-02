Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Basilashvili beats Struff in Munich Open final for 5th title

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 23:27
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia returns the ball to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during his tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 2,...
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia lifts the trophy after winning against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany at the tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany,...
Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany returns the ball to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during his tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 2,...
Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany returns the ball to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during his tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 2,...
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia returns the ball to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during his tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 2,...

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia returns the ball to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during his tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 2,...

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia lifts the trophy after winning against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany at the tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany,...

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany returns the ball to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during his tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 2,...

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany returns the ball to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during his tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 2,...

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia returns the ball to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during his tennis ATP final match in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 2,...

MUNICH (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili clinched his second title of the year with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in the final of the Munich Open on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Basilashvili, who won in Qatar in March, started well and resumed after a 30-minute rain interruption to win his fifth ATP title.

Basilashvili lost just three service points in the 35-minute first set, and he saved the only break point he faced in the sixth game. Both players served well in the tiebreaker until Struff struck a backhand into the net.

Basilashvili won two matches on Saturday to reach the final. His quarterfinal with Norbert Gombos was suspended Friday due to rain. The Georgian player completed a 6-4, 6-4 win before sweeping past Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Basilashvili did not drop a set in five matches in Munich and now has a 5-2 career record in finals.

Though he lost, the 44th-ranked Struff shed his record of being the highest-ranked men’s player yet to have played an ATP singles final.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-03 01:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
US normalizes Taiwan exchanges with meeting in France
US normalizes Taiwan exchanges with meeting in France
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights