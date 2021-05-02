English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Liverpool 1, Newcastle 1
West Ham 0, Chelsea 1
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0
Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 4
Leeds 0, Man United 0
Aston Villa 2, West Brom 2
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Southampton 1, Leicester 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 2
Brighton 2, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Everton 1, Aston Villa 2
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 2:15 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3:15 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9:05 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Fulham vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 1 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 1
Watford 1, Millwall 0
QPR 1, Norwich 3
Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Derby 1, Birmingham 2
Coventry 0, Preston 1
Cardiff 2, Wycombe 1
Blackburn 5, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0
Reading 2, Swansea 2
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 3
Brentford 1, Rotherham 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Rotherham 1, Blackburn 1
Stoke 0, QPR 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
Wycombe 1, Bournemouth 0
Preston 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 4, Reading 1
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 4
Brentford 2, Watford 0
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 1, Middlesbrough 1
Millwall 4, Bristol City 1
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
QPR vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.
Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 5, Swindon 0
Oxford United 3, Plymouth 1
Sunderland 3, Accrington Stanley 3
Wigan 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 1, Hull 2
Ipswich 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Gillingham 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Rochdale 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 1
Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1
Accrington Stanley 3, Portsmouth 3
Sunderland 0, Blackpool 1
Burton Albion 5, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Crewe 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Rochdale 3
Peterborough 2, Doncaster 2
Peterborough 3, Lincoln 3
Plymouth 1, Sunderland 3
Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2
Shrewsbury 2, Oxford United 3
Swindon 1, Ipswich 2
Northampton 0, Blackpool 3
Hull 3, Wigan 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Portsmouth 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Crewe 1
Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Northampton, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 7 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 7 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Charlton vs. Hull, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.
Port Vale 2, Bradford 1
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0
Scunthorpe 0, Walsall 2
Southend 2, Leyton Orient 1
Tranmere 1, Barrow 0
Oldham 1, Grimsby Town 2
Morecambe 0, Bolton 1
Exeter 0, Newport County 0
Crawley Town 0, Forest Green 0
Cheltenham 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Harrogate Town 1
Cambridge United 0, Stevenage 1
Newport County 4, Scunthorpe 0
Cheltenham 1, Carlisle 1
Bradford 0, Salford 1
Forest Green 0, Barrow 2
Exeter 3, Grimsby Town 2
Harrogate Town 5, Cambridge United 4
Leyton Orient 2, Carlisle 3
Mansfield Town 4, Oldham 1
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 3
Walsall 0, Morecambe 2
Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 0
Barrow 1, Southend 2
Bolton 1, Exeter 2
Bradford 0, Scunthorpe 0
Colchester 1, Salford 0
Forest Green 2, Tranmere 1
Southend vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Aldershot 2, Wealdstone 0
Altrincham 2, Barnet 3
Boreham Wood 0, Stockport County 3
Kings Lynn 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Maidenhead United 2, Woking 1
Solihull Moors 5, Yeovil 1
Torquay United 2, Notts County 2
Wrexham 0, Chesterfield 0
Halifax Town 1, Bromley 2
Eastleigh 1, Sutton United 0
Sutton United 1, Barnet 0
Yeovil 3, Solihull Moors 0
Kings Lynn 0, Stockport County 4
Halifax Town 1, Woking 0
Torquay United 2, Aldershot 1
Bromley 1, Chesterfield 2
Eastleigh 2, Notts County 0
Maidenhead United 0, Weymouth 1
Altrincham 1, Notts County 1
Barnet 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Dover Athletic vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town 0, Stockport County 1
Kings Lynn 0, Maidenhead United 0
Sutton United 3, Aldershot 1
Torquay United 3, Eastleigh 1
Wealdstone 0, Yeovil 2
Woking 2, Weymouth 4
Wrexham 2, Solihull Moors 1
Hartlepool 3, Chesterfield 1
Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Sutton United, 12 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Stockport County, 8 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Bromley, 12:20 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Woking, 2 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.