Hamilton wins Portuguese GP, extends lead over Verstappen

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 23:49
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland leads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland leads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, leads at the start of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near ...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland leads at the start of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portima...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands has his car readied on the grid before the start of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algar...
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, from left, stand on...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland takes a curve followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the Portugal Formula One Grand P...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car followed by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, right, during the Portugal Formula On...

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 97th career win on Sunday and extended his championship lead over Max Verstappen to eight points.

The Mercedes driver started from second on the grid behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third behind Verstappen's Red Bull and took a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton and Verstappen have been in the top two in all three races, with Hamilton winning two of them heading into next Sunday's Spanish GP.

Bottas took pole to deny Hamilton a record-extending 100th, making him the third different pole-sitter so far after Verstappen and Hamilton.

He made a clean start to hold off Hamilton and Verstappen but then slipped behind.

The safety car came out on Lap 2 of 66 for debris on the track when veteran Kimi Raikkonen lost his front wing and went off into gravel after clipping the left rear tire of his Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.

Updated : 2021-05-03 01:10 GMT+08:00

