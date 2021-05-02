Alexa
Ajax wins 35th Dutch title, police urge fans to stay away

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 22:47
Ajax supporters celebrate outside the Arena as their team scored their second goal in the Dutch Eredivisie Premier League title during the soccer matc...

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax won the Dutch Eredivisie league title Sunday for the 35th time when it beat Emmen 4-0 as police appealed in vain to supporters not to gather outside the Johan Cruyff Arena to celebrate.

Before fulltime, Amsterdam police urged no more fans to head to the stadium as the nearby streets already were too busy.

Thousands of fans were celebrating the title long before the final whistle, setting off red flares and fireworks outside the stadium, which was empty because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Devyne Rensch and Davy Klaassen scored as Ajax overran Emmen to take the title with three matches to play in the Eredivisie.

