American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 11 .607 _
Toronto 13 12 .520
Baltimore 13 14 .481
New York 13 14 .481
Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 16 9 .640 _
Chicago 15 11 .577
Cleveland 12 13 .480 4
Minnesota 9 16 .360 7
Detroit 8 20 .286
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 12 .571 _
Houston 15 12 .556 ½
Seattle 15 13 .536 1
Los Angeles 13 12 .520
Texas 12 16 .429 4

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 4

Texas 8, Boston 6

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 5

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-02 23:41 GMT+08:00

