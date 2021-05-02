Alexa
United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazer protest

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 22:20
Fans make their way past barriers outside the ground as they let off flares whilst protesting against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, ...
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United supporters have stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership.

Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League.

Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown.

Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-02 23:41 GMT+08:00

