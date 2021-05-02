Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 22:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Sunday, May 2, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 49 29 58 87 22 18 9 0 10 178 16.3
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 49 24 47 71 28 20 10 1 6 144 16.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 51 18 46 64 21 18 0 0 4 146 12.3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 45 20 43 63 24 35 8 0 2 193 10.4
Patrick Kane Chicago 51 15 47 62 -2 14 3 0 3 175 8.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 47 38 24 62 21 10 10 0 12 201 18.9
Brad Marchand Boston 48 27 34 61 23 46 3 4 5 125 21.6
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 53 18 40 58 9 24 5 0 1 116 15.5
Mark Stone Vegas 49 20 37 57 26 26 6 1 8 88 22.7
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 45 28 29 57 27 30 8 0 7 157 17.8
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 41 17 39 56 14 4 5 0 1 105 16.2
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 51 20 36 56 10 24 4 1 5 148 13.5
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 50 19 36 55 -10 12 4 0 4 112 17.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 47 25 29 54 12 14 6 1 5 167 15.0
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 52 22 31 53 9 26 5 0 7 131 16.8
Sebastian Aho Carolina 51 21 31 52 16 28 6 3 6 127 16.5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 51 14 37 51 0 14 5 0 0 84 16.7
Max Pacioretty Vegas 48 24 27 51 20 14 6 0 6 174 13.8
David Perron St. Louis 49 15 34 49 1 20 5 0 2 132 11.4
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 47 25 23 48 5 12 8 0 5 141 17.7

Updated : 2021-05-02 23:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights