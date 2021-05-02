All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Pittsburgh 52 34 15 3 71 178 142 20-4-2 14-11-1 7-2-1 x-Washington 51 32 14 5 69 175 152 15-7-3 17-7-2 6-3-1 x-N.Y. Islanders 51 31 15 5 67 143 114 20-3-3 11-12-2 5-4-1 Boston 50 30 14 6 66 150 123 16-6-3 14-8-3 8-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 52 26 20 6 58 167 139 14-9-3 12-11-3 6-4-0 Philadelphia 51 22 22 7 51 144 186 10-11-4 12-11-3 3-6-1 New Jersey 51 17 27 7 41 136 178 6-17-3 11-10-4 3-6-1 Buffalo 52 13 32 7 33 126 185 6-16-4 7-16-3 3-7-0

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Carolina 51 34 10 7 75 166 121 18-3-4 16-7-3 7-0-3 x-Florida 53 34 14 5 73 175 148 17-5-3 17-9-2 7-2-1 x-Tampa Bay 51 34 14 3 71 170 130 20-6-0 14-8-3 6-3-1 Nashville 52 28 22 2 58 142 146 16-10-0 12-12-2 6-3-1 Dallas 51 21 17 13 55 140 133 13-7-8 8-10-5 6-3-1 Chicago 51 22 23 6 50 146 167 12-11-3 10-12-3 4-5-1 Detroit 53 18 26 9 45 117 162 12-10-5 6-16-4 4-3-3 Columbus 52 16 25 11 43 123 172 9-8-7 7-17-4 1-6-3

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Vegas 50 36 12 2 74 168 110 19-4-2 17-8-0 9-1-0 x-Colorado 49 33 12 4 70 171 120 20-4-2 13-8-2 7-3-0 x-Minnesota 50 32 14 4 68 162 135 18-5-1 14-9-3 8-1-1 St. Louis 49 23 19 7 53 147 154 9-11-4 14-8-3 6-3-1 Arizona 52 22 24 6 50 139 163 12-10-4 10-14-2 3-6-1 San Jose 51 20 26 5 45 138 176 10-11-2 10-15-3 2-7-1 Los Angeles 49 19 24 6 44 130 147 9-12-4 10-12-2 4-6-0 Anaheim 52 16 29 7 39 116 166 6-18-4 10-11-3 4-6-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Toronto 51 33 13 5 71 172 133 16-7-3 17-6-2 5-3-2 Edmonton 49 30 17 2 62 158 131 15-10-0 15-7-2 7-3-0 Winnipeg 50 27 20 3 57 153 143 11-11-2 16-9-1 3-7-0 Montreal 50 23 18 9 55 145 145 12-11-2 11-7-7 5-5-0 Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 12-11-1 10-14-2 6-4-0 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 141 177 11-10-4 8-17-1 6-3-1 Vancouver 45 19 23 3 41 119 147 12-10-2 7-13-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 2, Columbus 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 5, Vancouver 1

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 0

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Florida 5, Chicago 4

Minnesota 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Anaheim 6, Los Angeles 2

Edmonton 4, Calgary 1

Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT

Boston 6, Buffalo 2

Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Nashville 1, Dallas 0, OT

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.