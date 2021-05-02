Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 17 11 .607 _ _ 5-5 L-1 8-8 9-3
Toronto 13 12 .520 1 6-4 W-2 6-4 7-8
Baltimore 13 14 .481 2 5-5 W-3 4-10 9-4
New York 13 14 .481 2 7-3 W-2 6-7 7-7
Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 4 3-7 L-3 6-10 7-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 16 9 .640 _ _ 7-3 W-1 8-5 8-4
Chicago 15 11 .577 _ 7-3 W-1 9-5 6-6
Cleveland 12 13 .480 4 2 4-6 L-1 7-6 5-7
Minnesota 9 16 .360 7 5 3-7 L-1 4-8 5-8
Detroit 8 20 .286 1-9 L-4 4-9 4-11
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 12 .571 _ _ 5-5 L-2 8-8 8-4
Houston 15 12 .556 ½ _ 8-2 W-2 7-7 8-5
Seattle 15 13 .536 1 ½ 4-6 L-1 7-6 8-7
Los Angeles 13 12 .520 1 4-6 W-1 6-4 7-8
Texas 12 16 .429 4 4-6 W-1 6-9 6-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 13 14 .481 _ _ 5-5 L-1 9-5 4-9
Washington 11 12 .478 _ 6-4 W-3 7-5 4-7
New York 10 11 .476 _ 3-7 W-1 6-4 4-7
Atlanta 12 15 .444 1 5-5 L-3 7-7 5-8
Miami 11 15 .423 4 3-6 L-2 4-7 7-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 17 10 .630 _ _ 7-3 W-3 8-7 9-3
St. Louis 15 12 .556 2 ½ 7-3 W-3 7-6 8-6
Cincinnati 12 14 .462 3 3-7 L-1 8-6 4-8
Pittsburgh 12 14 .462 3 5-5 L-3 5-6 7-8
Chicago 12 15 .444 5 4-6 W-1 8-7 4-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 16 11 .593 _ _ 5-5 L-2 10-3 6-8
Los Angeles 16 12 .571 ½ _ 2-8 L-3 8-5 8-7
San Diego 16 12 .571 ½ _ 6-4 W-3 7-8 9-4
Arizona 14 13 .519 2 7-3 L-1 5-5 9-8
Colorado 10 17 .370 6 5-5 W-1 8-7 2-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 4

Texas 8, Boston 6

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 5

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 14, Arizona 6

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-02 23:40 GMT+08:00

