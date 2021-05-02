|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|34
|25
|5
|4
|71
|24
|80
|Man United
|33
|19
|10
|4
|64
|35
|67
|Leicester
|34
|19
|6
|9
|61
|39
|63
|Chelsea
|34
|17
|10
|7
|53
|31
|61
|West Ham
|33
|16
|7
|10
|53
|43
|55
|Liverpool
|33
|15
|9
|9
|55
|39
|54
|Tottenham
|33
|15
|8
|10
|56
|38
|53
|Everton
|33
|15
|7
|11
|45
|42
|52
|Aston Villa
|33
|14
|6
|13
|48
|38
|48
|Leeds
|34
|14
|5
|15
|50
|52
|47
|Arsenal
|33
|13
|7
|13
|44
|37
|46
|Wolverhampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|32
|45
|41
|Crystal Palace
|33
|10
|8
|15
|34
|56
|38
|Brighton
|34
|8
|13
|13
|35
|39
|37
|Southampton
|33
|10
|7
|16
|41
|59
|37
|Burnley
|33
|9
|9
|15
|30
|45
|36
|Newcastle
|33
|9
|9
|15
|36
|54
|36
|Fulham
|34
|5
|12
|17
|25
|45
|27
|West Brom
|33
|5
|10
|18
|30
|64
|25
|Sheffield United
|33
|5
|2
|26
|18
|56
|17
___
Liverpool 1, Newcastle 1
West Ham 0, Chelsea 1
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0
Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 4
Leeds 0, Man United 0
Aston Villa 2, West Brom 2
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Southampton 1, Leicester 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 2
Brighton 2, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Everton 1, Aston Villa 2
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 2:15 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3:15 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9:05 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Fulham vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 1 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
|Norwich
|45
|29
|9
|7
|73
|34
|96
|Watford
|45
|26
|10
|9
|61
|30
|88
|Brentford
|45
|23
|15
|7
|76
|41
|84
|Swansea
|45
|23
|11
|11
|56
|37
|80
|Bournemouth
|45
|22
|11
|12
|73
|44
|77
|Barnsley
|45
|23
|8
|14
|56
|48
|77
|Reading
|45
|19
|12
|14
|60
|52
|69
|Cardiff
|45
|18
|13
|14
|65
|48
|67
|QPR
|45
|18
|11
|16
|54
|54
|65
|Middlesbrough
|45
|18
|10
|17
|55
|50
|64
|Millwall
|45
|15
|17
|13
|46
|46
|62
|Luton Town
|44
|17
|10
|17
|40
|49
|61
|Preston
|45
|17
|7
|21
|47
|55
|58
|Stoke
|45
|14
|15
|16
|48
|52
|57
|Blackburn
|45
|14
|12
|19
|60
|52
|54
|Nottingham Forest
|45
|12
|16
|17
|36
|43
|52
|Coventry
|45
|13
|13
|19
|43
|60
|52
|Birmingham
|45
|13
|13
|19
|35
|56
|52
|Bristol City
|45
|15
|6
|24
|45
|65
|51
|Huddersfield
|45
|12
|12
|21
|48
|69
|48
|Derby
|45
|11
|10
|24
|33
|55
|43
|Rotherham
|44
|11
|7
|26
|43
|59
|40
|Sheffield Wednesday
|45
|12
|10
|23
|37
|58
|40
|Wycombe
|45
|10
|10
|25
|36
|69
|40
___
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 1
Watford 1, Millwall 0
QPR 1, Norwich 3
Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Derby 1, Birmingham 2
Coventry 0, Preston 1
Cardiff 2, Wycombe 1
Blackburn 5, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0
Reading 2, Swansea 2
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 3
Brentford 1, Rotherham 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Rotherham 1, Blackburn 1
Stoke 0, QPR 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
Wycombe 1, Bournemouth 0
Preston 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 4, Reading 1
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 4
Brentford 2, Watford 0
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 1, Middlesbrough 1
Millwall 4, Bristol City 1
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
QPR vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.
|Hull
|45
|27
|8
|10
|80
|37
|89
|Peterborough
|45
|25
|9
|11
|79
|45
|84
|Sunderland
|45
|20
|16
|9
|69
|41
|76
|Lincoln
|44
|22
|10
|12
|68
|47
|76
|Blackpool
|44
|21
|11
|12
|57
|37
|74
|Portsmouth
|45
|21
|9
|15
|65
|50
|72
|Oxford United
|45
|21
|8
|16
|73
|56
|71
|Charlton
|44
|18
|14
|12
|66
|55
|68
|Milton Keynes Dons
|45
|18
|11
|16
|64
|59
|65
|Ipswich
|44
|18
|11
|15
|43
|45
|65
|Gillingham
|45
|18
|10
|17
|62
|60
|64
|Doncaster
|44
|19
|7
|18
|62
|61
|64
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|17
|13
|15
|62
|68
|64
|Crewe
|45
|17
|12
|16
|53
|59
|63
|Fleetwood Town
|45
|16
|12
|17
|48
|43
|60
|Burton Albion
|45
|15
|12
|18
|61
|69
|57
|Shrewsbury
|44
|13
|14
|17
|48
|54
|53
|Plymouth
|45
|14
|11
|20
|53
|79
|53
|AFC Wimbledon
|45
|12
|14
|19
|54
|70
|50
|Wigan
|45
|13
|9
|23
|51
|73
|48
|Rochdale
|45
|10
|14
|21
|58
|78
|44
|Northampton
|45
|11
|11
|23
|40
|66
|44
|Swindon
|45
|12
|4
|29
|51
|86
|40
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|10
|8
|27
|40
|69
|38
___
Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 5, Swindon 0
Oxford United 3, Plymouth 1
Sunderland 3, Accrington Stanley 3
Wigan 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 1, Hull 2
Ipswich 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Gillingham 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Rochdale 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 1
Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1
Accrington Stanley 3, Portsmouth 3
Sunderland 0, Blackpool 1
Burton Albion 5, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Crewe 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Rochdale 3
Peterborough 2, Doncaster 2
Peterborough 3, Lincoln 3
Plymouth 1, Sunderland 3
Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2
Shrewsbury 2, Oxford United 3
Swindon 1, Ipswich 2
Northampton 0, Blackpool 3
Hull 3, Wigan 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Portsmouth 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Crewe 1
Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Northampton, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 7 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 7 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Charlton vs. Hull, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.
|Cheltenham
|45
|23
|10
|12
|57
|38
|79
|Cambridge United
|45
|23
|8
|14
|70
|49
|77
|Bolton
|45
|22
|10
|13
|55
|49
|76
|Morecambe
|45
|22
|9
|14
|67
|58
|75
|Newport County
|45
|20
|12
|13
|56
|41
|72
|Tranmere
|45
|20
|12
|13
|55
|50
|72
|Forest Green
|45
|19
|13
|13
|56
|51
|70
|Exeter
|45
|18
|15
|12
|70
|49
|69
|Salford
|45
|18
|14
|13
|51
|34
|68
|Carlisle
|45
|18
|11
|16
|60
|51
|65
|Leyton Orient
|45
|17
|10
|18
|53
|52
|61
|Crawley Town
|45
|16
|13
|16
|55
|58
|61
|Port Vale
|45
|17
|9
|19
|57
|54
|60
|Bradford
|45
|16
|11
|18
|48
|51
|59
|Stevenage
|45
|13
|18
|14
|40
|41
|57
|Harrogate Town
|45
|16
|9
|20
|51
|57
|57
|Mansfield Town
|45
|12
|19
|14
|54
|55
|55
|Oldham
|45
|15
|9
|21
|72
|78
|54
|Walsall
|45
|11
|19
|15
|45
|53
|52
|Colchester
|45
|11
|17
|17
|44
|61
|50
|Barrow
|45
|13
|10
|22
|52
|58
|49
|Scunthorpe
|45
|13
|9
|23
|41
|63
|48
|Southend
|45
|10
|14
|21
|28
|57
|44
|Grimsby Town
|45
|10
|13
|22
|37
|66
|43
___
Port Vale 2, Bradford 1
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0
Scunthorpe 0, Walsall 2
Southend 2, Leyton Orient 1
Tranmere 1, Barrow 0
Oldham 1, Grimsby Town 2
Morecambe 0, Bolton 1
Exeter 0, Newport County 0
Crawley Town 0, Forest Green 0
Cheltenham 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Harrogate Town 1
Cambridge United 0, Stevenage 1
Newport County 4, Scunthorpe 0
Cheltenham 1, Carlisle 1
Bradford 0, Salford 1
Forest Green 0, Barrow 2
Exeter 3, Grimsby Town 2
Harrogate Town 5, Cambridge United 4
Leyton Orient 2, Carlisle 3
Mansfield Town 4, Oldham 1
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 3