Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Geraint Thomas uses fast time trial to win Tour de Romandie

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 21:42
Geraint Thomas uses fast time trial to win Tour de Romandie

FRIBOURG, Switzerland (AP) — Geraint Thomas rebounded from his finish-line crash Saturday to win the Tour de Romandie with a fast time-trial to end the six-day race on Sunday.

The 2018 Tour de France winner placed third in the 16.2-kilometer (10-mile) time trial to overhaul Michael Woods, who took the yellow jersey Saturday only because Thomas fell in their sprint finish for victory in a chilly, rain-swept mountain stage.

Thomas finished 28 seconds clear in the overall standings from his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richie Porte, the 2017 Romandie champion. Fausto Masnada was third overall, trailing Thomas by 38 seconds.

The time-trial was won by Rémi Cavagna, who clocked 21 minutes, 54 seconds around the city of Fribourg. Cavagna was six seconds faster than Stefan Bissegger and 17 ahead of Thomas.

Woods lost 53 seconds to Thomas and dropped to fifth in the overall standings.

The Romandie race through Switzerland’s French-speaking region is the last stage-race warmup for the Giro d’Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season starting next Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-02 23:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights