Geraint Thomas uses fast time trial to win Tour de Romandie

FRIBOURG, Switzerland (AP) — Geraint Thomas rebounded from his finish-line crash Saturday to win the Tour de Romandie with a fast time-trial to end the six-day race on Sunday.

The 2018 Tour de France winner placed third in the 16.2-kilometer (10-mile) time trial to overhaul Michael Woods, who took the yellow jersey Saturday only because Thomas fell in their sprint finish for victory in a chilly, rain-swept mountain stage.

Thomas finished 28 seconds clear in the overall standings from his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richie Porte, the 2017 Romandie champion. Fausto Masnada was third overall, trailing Thomas by 38 seconds.

The time-trial was won by Rémi Cavagna, who clocked 21 minutes, 54 seconds around the city of Fribourg. Cavagna was six seconds faster than Stefan Bissegger and 17 ahead of Thomas.

Woods lost 53 seconds to Thomas and dropped to fifth in the overall standings.

The Romandie race through Switzerland’s French-speaking region is the last stage-race warmup for the Giro d’Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season starting next Saturday.

