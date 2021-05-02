Alexa
Rennes loses at Bordeaux, drops points in Europa League race

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/02 21:38
PARIS (AP) — Rennes lost ground in the chase for fifth place in the French league and a Europa League spot after a 1-0 defeat at struggling Bordeaux on Sunday.

An early red card for Rennes midfielder Steven Nzonzi tilted the balance and 18-year-old forward Sekou Mara punished Rennes with an 11th-minute goal.

Belgium forward Jeremy Doku hit the post for Rennes in the second half.

The defeat leaves Rennes in seventh place, two points behind Marseille and Lens in fifth, ahead of next weekend's home game against title chaser Paris Saint-Germain.

Later Sunday, Monaco looked to stay within one point of second-place PSG with a home win against fourth-place Lyon.

Coach Niko Kovac's Monaco side has won the past five games, scoring 15 goals and conceding none, and lost only once in 23 games overall.

PSG scraped a 2-1 home win against Lens on Saturday, with coach Mauricio Pochettino resting his first-choice midfielders ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semifinal return leg away to Manchester City. PSG trails 2-1.

