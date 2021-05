Mutua Madrid Open Results

Sunday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,614,465 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (2), Japan, 6-7, 6-4, ret.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 7-6, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Federico Delbonis (12), Argentina, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin (10), Australia, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 7-5, 7-6.

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (16), Greece, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.