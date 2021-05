Sunday At MTTC Iphitos Munich Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay MUNICH (AP) _ Results Sunday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Championship

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.