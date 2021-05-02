Alexa
Taiwan launches social distancing app

App uses bluetooth to track distance from confirmed cases

  304
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/02 21:28
The app is being launched by Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control and Taiwan AI Labs. (App Store screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has launched a social distancing app to prevent COVID-19 transmission, tracking the distance people come between each other.

Launched by Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Taiwan AI Labs, the social distancing app uses bluetooth technology and gives people alerts if they are exposed to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the social distancing guidelines issued by Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), people are advised to stay at least one meter apart outdoors and 1.5 meters apart indoors. The app will issue a notification if the user was less than two meters from a confirmed case for more than two minutes.

The app, which requires people to exchange Bluetooth identification codes, will collect personal data for the government with the stated purpose of improving public health, according to the app's introduction page.

However, the use of the app is completely voluntary. Users of Android and iOS can download it on their phones.
