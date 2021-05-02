Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases

The latest confirmed cases both took public transportation to work. (Wikipedia photo) The latest confirmed cases both took public transportation to work. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) released the places two confirmed COVID-19 cases visited between April 26 and 28.

According to the CECC’s latest announcement on Sunday (May 2), case No. 1,134 and No. 1,136 are both family members of case No. 1,129, who works in the housekeeping department of Novotel Taipei at Taoyuan International Airport.

The CECC revealed that at 12:20 p.m. on April 27, case No. 1,134 went to the 7-11 Jingfu branch in Taipei’s Songshan District to withdraw money. Earlier that day, he rode bus No. 254 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

For lunch, case No. 1,134 dined at Balle Balle Indian Restaurant in Songshan District, Taipei. He stayed for two hours beginning at 12:30 p.m. He later rode bus No.672 from 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On April 28 and 29, case No. 1,134 commuted to work on bus No. 262 between 12:50 p.m. and 1:25 p.m. He took the same route home from 10:50 p.m. to 11:20 p.m.

As for case No. 1,136, from 7:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on April 26, she dined at 72°C Sous Vide in Yonghe District, New Taipei. She took the MRT and bus to work from April 26 to 28.

The CECC stated the timing of when case No. 1,136 commuted still remains unclear. However, from April 26 to 28, the official is certain the person visited MRT Dingxi, Guting, and Ximen stations, as well as took a bus on Chengdu Road to Xianse Temple in Sanchong District, New Taipei.

The CECC reminded that whoever has possible COVID-19 symptoms before May 12 should go to the nearest hospital with a mask or call 1922 for help.



(CDC photo)