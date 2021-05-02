Alexa
Visitors who traveled from India subject to centralized quarantine in Taiwan

Taiwan tightens border control as India faces explosive surge in COVID cases

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/02 16:14
An Indian Sikh offers prayers as he takes a holy dip in the sacred pond at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, May 1, 2021. 

An Indian Sikh offers prayers as he takes a holy dip in the sacred pond at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, May 1, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anyone who has been to India within 14 days of their intended arrival date in Taiwan will be quarantined in centralized centers starting Tuesday (May 4), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Sunday (May 2).

Visitors subject to the new rule include those who have traveled to or transited in India. They will also be required to receive coronavirus tests at the beginning and end of quarantine before self-monitoring their health for a week afterward.

Costs from the centralized isolation and virus screening will be shouldered by the government. Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who chairs the CECC, made the announcement in a regular COVID response briefing.

The move comes after the South Asian country reported the highest single-day tally of COVID cases, with a record-breaking 400,000 reported on Saturday. At least 11 Taiwanese working in India have contracted the virus, including one who died on Saturday, according to CNA, citing Taiwan’s representative offices in India.

The deceased, a 49-year-old male surnamed Yang (楊) who worked at a tech company, reportedly had received a vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech. He was among five of the eight employees at the Gurugram City-based Taiwanese company who were inoculated with a Sinovac jab but still became infected with the coronavirus.

Taiwan sent its first batch of medical relief to India on Sunday morning as humanitarian aid.

Scientists are studying whether the Indian variant, the B.1.617, is to blame for the spike in cases in the country this month. Chen said Taiwan has not reported any cases of the B.1.617 variant, which has mutations that make it more transmissible, according to Reuters.
