Kim wins Singapore LPGA tournament with final-round 64

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 15:11
Hyo Joo Kim, of South Korea, watches her shot from the second tee during the final round of the Lotte Championship golf tournament Saturday, April 17,...

Inbee Park tees off at the second hole during the final round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Saturday...

Hannah Green tees off at the second hole during the final round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Saturd...

Lydia Ko watches her shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Th...

Jin Young Ko putts on the 15th green during the final round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Saturday, ...

SINGAPORE (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA's HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th. But Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.

Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim's fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship.

Green’s 69 left her in second place. Three players were tied for third — Patty Tavatanakit shot 65 and third-round leader Lin Xiyu and world No. 2 Inbee Park had 70s to finish two strokes behind.

The LPGA Tour moves to Thailand next week for a tournament outside of Bangkok.

Updated : 2021-05-02 16:02 GMT+08:00

