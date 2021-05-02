Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Afghanistan: Several dead after fuel tankers catch fire in Kabul

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/02 07:02
Firefighters extinguish a burning fuel tanker in Kabul.

Firefighters extinguish a burning fuel tanker in Kabul.

A massive fire ripped through several fuel tankers in northern Kabul, leaving at least seven people dead and 14 others injured, Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately known if the fire was intentional or not, coming as the formal withdrawal of the remaining US and NATO troops in Afghanistan gets underway.

The injured were all taken to hospitals, though some have already been discharged, Arian added.

As smoke engulfed the Afghan capital, many residents lost power from the incident as much of the city was plunged into darkness.

It appeared that one fuel tanker caught fire before the blaze spread to others parked nearby, according to Arian.

"We are working to find out the cause of the fire," Arian said. "At this stage, we can only say that the spark started from a fuel tanker and spread to others."

All 2,500-3,500 US soldiers and some 7,000 NATO allied forces will have left Afghanistan by September 11 — exactly 20 years after the terrorist attacks in the United States that sparked the military deployment.

In mid-February, a massive fire occurred on the border between Afghanistan and Iran. Hundreds of trucks and containers were ablaze after a fuel truck exploded. At least 17 people were wounded in the incident.

jsi/rc (AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-05-02 16:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights