Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is offering all Taiwan nationals and foreigners with a valid resident certificate an NT$50 (US$1.72) per ride deal on the Maokong Gondola in two time slots, according to a TRTC press release.

The discounted price is good for one ride regardless of the travel distance. The original prices for traveling one station, two stations, or three stations are NT$70, NT$100, and NT$120, respectively. Therefore, a passenger can save up to NT$140 for a round trip.

Individuals whose official residences registered on the national ID card or resident certificate fall into northern and central regions of Taiwan (Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Chiayi County) can enjoy the deal between May 1 and May 30.

The deal will be available to those whose official residences belong to southern and eastern Taiwan as well as to outlying islands (Tainan City, Kaohisung City, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County) between June 1 and June 30.

Eligible persons must purchase tickets at any Maokong Gondola station by presenting their ID documents to enjoy the benefit.

Visitors are recommended to explore the beauty of the Maokong area and sample local delicacies and teas, TRTC added.

In addition, the operation of the gondola will be suspended for repair for about 100 days from Aug. 30.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.



(TRTC photos)