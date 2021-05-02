Golden Knights beat Coyotes 3-2 in OT after blowing lead

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) as Coyotes defenseman Niklas H... Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) as Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) arrives late to defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, front left, pause on the ice after a goal by Vegas Golden Knights cen... Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, front left, pause on the ice after a goal by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, back left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury splashes water onto his face during a break in the first period of the team's NHL hockey game agains... Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury splashes water onto his face during a break in the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gets a glove on the puck as Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) and left wing Michael... Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gets a glove on the puck as Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) and left wing Michael Bunting (58) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes left wing Dryden Hunt (28) checks Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) against the boards during the first period of a... Arizona Coyotes left wing Dryden Hunt (28) checks Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) against the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, makes a save on a shot from Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel, right, during the first p... Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, makes a save on a shot from Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored on a power play at 3:04 of overtime, Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for the third on the NHL's all-time wins list and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Coyotes got off to a slow start a night after ending the Golden Knights’ 10-game winning streak with a 3-0 win Friday.

William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored to put Vegas up, and Fleury was sharp through the first two periods.

Arizona came to life in the third period, with Christian Fischer scoring midway through and Christian Dvorak tying it on a power play with 5 1/2 minutes left.

Arizona was called for too many men on the ice in overtime and Marchessault beat Darcy Kuemper from the left circle to help Vegas maintain a four-point lead in the West Division after Colorado beat San Jose. The Golden Knights have won 11 of 12.

Fleury stopped 19 shots match Roberto Luongo for third all-time with 289 wins.

Kuemper stopped 31 shots for Arizona, which four points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West Division with four games left.

The Golden Knights and Coyotes played a physical game on Friday and the hits kept coming less than 24 hours later.

Vegas dominated early, firing off 14 of the first 15 shots, and Karlsson scored on a one-timer from just outside the crease on a pass by Reilly Smith.

Stone made it 2-0 with midway through the second, beating Kuemper to the glove side after an ill-advised drop pass by Arizona's Christian Fischer at the other end led to a 2-on-1. Stone eclipsed 20 goals for the eighth straight season.

Fleury stopped Phil Kessel on an early breakaway in the third period, but Fischer beat him to the stick side midway through after a puck caromed to the slot.

Dvorak tied it when he skated free through the slot on a power play and beat Fleury to the stick side.

UP NEXT

The Golden Knights open a two-game series at Minnesota on Monday.

The Coyotes host the first of two games against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

___

