Bogdanovic scores 34 as Jazz rally to beat Raptors 106-102

Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) and Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sa... Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) and Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) defends as Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday... Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) defends as Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah Jazz guard Matt Thomas, rear, defends against Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May... Utah Jazz guard Matt Thomas, rear, defends against Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (18) dunks as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday... Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (18) dunks as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) guards Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, ... Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) guards Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 34 points — including six 3-pointers — to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Jordan Clarkson added 15 points for the Jazz, Joe Ingles chipped in 15 points and nine assists while Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Utah won for just the second time in five games.

Fred Van Vleet had 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead Toronto. Khem Birch added 17 points and 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby also scored 17 points and Pascal Siakam added 15. The Raptors lost their third straight game after scoring just 13 points in the fourth quarter.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, the Jazz surged ahead 101-96 with 5:16 left behind an 11-3 run. Royce O’Neale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and Bogdanovic punctuated the run with another outside basket.

Toronto went nearly four minutes without a field goal until Van Vleet and Anunoby scored back-to-back baskets to cut it to 105-102 with 20.2 seconds remaining. Ingles made 1 of 2 free throws in the final seconds to seal the comeback win.

Bogdanovic and Clarkson each scored back-to-back baskets as part of a 9-0 run that gave Utah a 20-16 lead midway through the first quarter. It highlighted a productive opening quarter for Bogdanovic. He scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first 12 minutes – a career-high for a first quarter.

Toronto countered with three straight 3-pointers to keep the Jazz from building a bigger lead. The Raptors then surged ahead 41-33 early in the second quarter after Birch scored three baskets and assisted another over a two-minute stretch.

Van Vleet had the biggest impact offensively before halftime for Toronto. He scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. His final basket of the half gave the Raptors a 62-53 lead.

Utah rallied to take a 68-67 lead early in the third quarter after Gobert capped a 12-3 run with a layup. Toronto countered with three consecutive baskets, culminating in a 3-pointer from Malachi Flynn to surge ahead 74-68.

TIP INS

Raptors: Kyle Lowry did not play (rest). … Van Vleet played for just the sixth time in the last 14 games. He missed eight games in April with a hip flexor injury. … All five Toronto starters made a 3-pointer in the first quarter. … Birch finished with a career-high six assists. … Raptors outscored Utah 13-4 in fast-break points and 15-7 in second-chance points.

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell will be sidelined at least one more week while recovering from a right ankle sprain. Mitchell has missed eight straight games since injuring his ankle against Indiana on April 16th. ... O'Neale finished with 10 rebounds. … Utah gave up 29 points off 21 turnovers. … The Jazz outscored Toronto 32-13 in bench points.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Jazz: Host San Antonio on Monday.

