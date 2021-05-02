Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fagundez, Stuves help Austin beat winless Minnesota 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 12:28
Fagundez, Stuves help Austin beat winless Minnesota 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored for the second consecutive game, Brad Stuver had his second career clean sheet and Austin beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Expansion Austin (2-1-0) has won back-to-back games after a 2-0 loss to LAFC in the opener.

Fagundez, who scored three goals in 44 appearances over the last two seasons with New England, scored his second goal of the season in the 17th minute. Jared Stroud ran onto a through ball by Danny Hoesen and played a one-touch roller across the area to Fagundez, whose side-footed redirection slipped inside the post.

Stuver, in his ninth MLS season, had two saves in his first shutout since July 3, 2019. The 30-year old, who has played every minute in goal for Austin this season, played for four teams and made nine starts from 2013-2020. He did not make an appearance last season with New York City.

Minnesota (0-3-0), which lost to Seattle in the 2020 Western Conference final, has been outscored 6-1 in losses to the Sounders, Real Salt Lake and Austin this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-02 14:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights