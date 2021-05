Ryan Miller wins final home start, Ducks beat Kings 6-2

Los Angeles Kings' Quinton Byfield, right, is pressured by Anaheim Ducks' Jamie Drysdale during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1... Los Angeles Kings' Quinton Byfield, right, is pressured by Anaheim Ducks' Jamie Drysdale during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Haydn Fleury, left, fights for the puck with Los Angeles Kings' Andreas Athanasiou during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturd... Anaheim Ducks' Haydn Fleury, left, fights for the puck with Los Angeles Kings' Andreas Athanasiou during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan, right, collides with Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1,... Los Angeles Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan, right, collides with Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Playing his last home game, Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller acknowledges fans during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the L... Playing his last home game, Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller acknowledges fans during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Playing his last home game, Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller acknowledges the fans during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against t... Playing his last home game, Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller acknowledges the fans during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending an 18-year career. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller listens to the national anthem before the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, May 1, ... Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller listens to the national anthem before the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Miller made 23 saves to win the final home start of his 18-year NHL career, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped their 23-game streak without a home regulation victory Saturday night, beating the Los Angeles Kings 6-2.

Trevor Zegras scored his second NHL goal, while Danton Heinen and Jacob Larsson had a goal and two assists apiece as the Ducks won the fourth Freeway Faceoff in six days, dominating the rivals' final meeting in an ugly Southern California hockey season.

The last-place Ducks used their home finale to pay tribute to the 40-year-old Miller, who recently announced he will retire after the season. Miller's teammates all wore versions of his No. 30 jersey during pregame warmups, and Honda Center played video clips of Miller's decorated career during the first period, culminating in a standing ovation from the crowd and both teams.

Both teams lined up to shake Miller's hand after the game, and the Ducks gathered with Miller's wife and son at mid-ice for a photo amid several standing ovations.

Max Jones, Nicolas Deslauriers and Max Comtois also had goals for the Ducks as the NHL’s lowest-scoring team matched its highest-scoring performance of the season to end its nine-game home winless streak. Anaheim hadn’t won at Honda Center in regulation since Jan. 24, going 3-17-3.

Tobias Bjornfot scored his first NHL goal and Cal Petersen stopped 27 shots for the Kings, who narrowly won the Freeway Faceoff season series 4-3-1. Los Angeles has lost 13 of its last 19 overall.

Both of Anaheim’s six-goal games this season came against the Kings and Petersen, who also gave up six on March 8.

Zegras converted a rebound of Comtois’ close-range shot for Anaheim’s first goal. The Ducks’ top forward prospect got his first goal since returning to the NHL from an AHL stint during which he prepared for his transition to center.

Just 36 seconds after Larsson wired a cross-ice pass to Heinen for his seventh goal in the second period, Derek Grant found Deslauriers with a similar cross-ice pass for his fifth goal.

MILLER'S TIME

Brendan Lemieux got his first goal for the Kings with 16:09 to play when Sean Walker’s errant shot bounced off his body. The goal ruined Miller’s bid for his 45th career shutout — more than any U.S.-born goalie except Jonathan Quick, who watched this game from LA’s bench.

The winningest American-born goalie in NHL history, Miller is the only player in hockey history to be named the top goalie in the NCAA, the AHL, the Olympics and the NHL. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 with Buffalo, and he was the outstanding player of the 2010 Winter Olympic tournament in Vancouver while leading the U.S. to silver medals.

POWERLESS

Although the Ducks' offense had an outstanding game and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the NHL's fewest goals (115), Anaheim's power play is close to the worst in NHL history with just a few games to play.

The Ducks went 0 for 1 with a man advantage against the Kings to fall to 11 for 117 (9.4%) on the season. The worst power play in the NHL's modern era came from the 1997-98 Tampa Bay Lightning (9.4%).

UP NEXT

Kings: At Coyotes on Monday.

Ducks: At Blues on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports