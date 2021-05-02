Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Glass, Quarles help Alabama A&M beat UAPB, win SWAC title

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 11:28
Glass, Quarles help Alabama A&M beat UAPB, win SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw three touchdown passes, Gary Quarles ran for two TDs, and Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-33 on Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

Alabama A&M (5-0) won its second title and played in its seventh SWAC championship game. The Bulldogs, who beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 22-16 for the 2006 crown, completed its second undefeated season on record and first in 53 years.

Glass threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Howard to cap a 12-play, 79-yard drive and then, after UAPB punted, led an eight-play, 80-yard that culminated when Quarles scored on a 3-yard run to make it 33-26 and give Alabama A&M the lead for good with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

Glass connected with Zabrian Moore — who caught a 30-yard TD pass in the first quarter — for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a two touchdown lead midway through the fourth. Skyler Perry threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Josh Wilkes to trim UAPB's deficit to 40-33 with 2:30 to play. After the Bulldogs went three-and-out on their ensuing drive, Trenton McGhee picked off a fourth-and-10 pass in the end zone with 6 seconds remaining to seal it.

Tyrin Ralph returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown and Kolby Watts scored on a 33-yard fumble return for UAPB.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-05-02 13:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights