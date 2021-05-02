Alexa
Medina, Castellanos each score as NYCFC beats Union 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 10:16
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jesús Medina and Valentín Castellanos each scored a goal to help New York City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Medina and 22-year-old Castellanos have scored three goals apiece this season for New York City (2-1-0).

Medina first-timed a one-touch pass by Anton Tinnerholm into the net from point-blank range to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

The Union (0-2-1) played a man down after José Martínez was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute for violent conduct.

Gudmundur Thórarinsson played an arcing ball into the area and, after two failed clearance attempts by the Union, Castellanos rolled a left-footed shot into an empty net to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute.

Philadelphia, the winner of the 2020 Supporters Shield, has scored just one goal in three games this season.

Updated : 2021-05-02 11:30 GMT+08:00

