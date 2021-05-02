FC Dallas 4, Portland 1

|Portland
First Half_1, FC Dallas, Ricaurte, 1 (Hollingshead), 2nd minute; 2, FC Dallas, Obrian, 1 (Megiolaro), 14th; 3, FC Dallas, Bressan, 1, 45th+3.
Second Half_4, Portland, Williamson, 1 (Valeri), 62nd; 5, FC Dallas, Sealy, 1 (Jara), 85th.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Portland, Hunter Sulte, Jeff Attinella; FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Kyle Zobeck.
Yellow Cards_Munjoma, FC Dallas, 12th; Bodily, Portland, 69th; Hollingshead, FC Dallas, 78th; Ricaurte, FC Dallas, 82nd; Valeri, Portland, 87th.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Diego Blas, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_John Griggs.
Portland_Hunter Sulte; Pablo Bonilla, Claudio Bravo (Jose van Rankin, 46th), Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic; Blake Bodily (Jeremy Ebobisse, 75th), Yimmi Chara (Diego Valeri, 46th), Andy Polo (Eryk Williamson, 46th), Renzo Zambrano; Marvin Loria, Felipe Mora (Dairon Asprilla, 46th).
FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Bressan, Jose Antonio Martinez, Eddie Munjoma (John Nelson, 60th); Bryan Acosta, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Dante Sealy, 83rd), Andres Ricaurte, Tanner Tessmann (Edwin Cerrillo, 67th); Ricardo Pepi (Franco Jara, 67th), Freddy Vargas (Paxton Pomykal, 59th).