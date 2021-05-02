Alexa
Akindele scores 33 seconds in; Orlando City beats Cincinnati

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 09:47
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored the fastest goal in club history and Orlando City beat Cincinnati 3-0 on Saturday night.

Akindele raced onto a giveaway by Cincinnati (0-1-2) in slipped a right-footed shot inside the post from the center of the area just 33 seconds into the game.

Luís Carlos (Nani) Almeida da Cunha, just outside the area, went left, circled back to the right and then cut back before ripping a left-footed shot into the net in the 19th minute. Júnior Urso scored in the 80th to make it 3-0.

Cincinnati has lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 8-0.

Orlando City (1-2-2) outshot Cincinnati 22-7, including 5-0 on target.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-02 11:29 GMT+08:00

