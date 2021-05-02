Alexa
New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 09:48
New York City FC 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 0 0

First Half_1, New York City FC, Medina, 3 (Tinnerholm), 5th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Castellanos, 2, 65th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Morales, New York City FC, 18th; Ibeagha, New York City FC, 25th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 39th; Moralez, New York City FC, 45th+2.

Red Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 16th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Jose Da Silva, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens (Vuk Latinovich, 90th+2), Sebastien Ibeagha, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 76th), Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Andres Jasson, 90th+2), Alfredo Morales (Ismael Tajouri, 66th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 76th), James Sands; Valentin Castellanos.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Matt Real (Kai Wagner, 61st); Alejandro Bedoya (Jack McGlynn, 72nd), Anthony Fontana (Leon Maximilian Flach, 61st), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Cory Burke (Quinn Sullivan, 85th), Sergio Santos (Kacper Przybylko, 61st).

Updated : 2021-05-02 11:28 GMT+08:00

