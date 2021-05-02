Alexa
Baird, Pasher score; LAFC ties Dynamo 1-1

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 06:08
HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles FC’s Corey Baird and the Houston Dynamo’s Tyler Pasher scored within a couple minutes in a 1-1 tie on Saturday.

Baird opened the scoring for LAFC (1-0-2) with a left-footed shot in the 55th minute. At the end of the build-up, Mark Anthony Kaye and Latif Blessing made the passes in the 18-yard box that created the opening on the left side for Baird.

Pasher quickly leveled it for the Dynamo (1-1-1) with a close-range finish of Fabrice-Jean Picault’s cross in the 57th.

Los Angeles’ Diego Rossi made his 2021 debut after missing the first two games of the season due to a left hamstring strain.

2021-05-02

