Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Crew ties Montreal 0-0

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 05:21
Columbus Crew defender Aboubacar Keita, left, and CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer mat...
Columbus Crew forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, left, and CF Montréal defender Rudy Camacho (4) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soc...
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan, left, falls to the field as he goes for the ball against CF Montréal defender Rudy Camacho during the first ...
CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama, left, and Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer mat...

Columbus Crew defender Aboubacar Keita, left, and CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer mat...

Columbus Crew forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, left, and CF Montréal defender Rudy Camacho (4) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soc...

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan, left, falls to the field as he goes for the ball against CF Montréal defender Rudy Camacho during the first ...

CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama, left, and Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer mat...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw with Montreal on Saturday.

Bradley Wright-Phillips put one in the net for the Crew (0-0-2) in the 85th minute but was called offside.

Clément Diop made no saves in recording Montreal’s first clean sheet in 18 MLS games. The club’s last shutout came in a 1-0 win over Toronto on Sept. 1.

Montreal (1-0-2) outshot Columbus 20-3.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-02 06:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi