Cásseres, Clark score, Red Bulls beat Fire 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Cristian Cásseres Jr. and Caden Clark scored second-half goals to help the New York Red Bulls win their first game on the season 2-0 over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Cásseres opened the scoring in the 47th minute for the Red Bulls (1-2-0), making a late secondary run into the area as Fábio Gomes Netto won possession of Kyle Duncan’s long pass near the end line. Cásseres finished Fábio’s low cross for his second goal of the season.

Clark, a 17-year-old Homegrown player, made it 2-0 with a well-timed volley in the 64th minute for his second goal of the season. Sean Davis sent in a diagonal pass and Fábio laid off a high header for Clark to smash into the net.

It was coach Gerhard Struber’s first win and goalkeeper Carlos Coronel’s first shutout with New York.

The Fire dropped to 0-2-1.

