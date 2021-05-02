Alexa
Substitutes put Inter Milan on brink of Serie A title

By ANDREW DAMPF , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/02 02:22
Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, left, and Crotone's Ahmad Benali compete for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Inter ...

Crotone's Vladimir Golinec, right, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, compete for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Inter...

Inter Milan's coach Antonio Conte gives directions to the players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Inter Milan at the Ezio ...

Crotone's Luca Cigarini, left, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, center, and Crotone's Lisandro Magallan compete for the ball during the Italian Serie A so...

Spezia's Riccardo Saponara, center left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona and Spe...

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan won at last-placed Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to give it a chance to clinch the Serie A before the weekend ends.

Inter moved 14 points clear of Atalanta with four games to play. If Atalanta doesn’t win at Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter will clinch its first title since 2010.

Crotone was relegated.

Christian Eriksen scored midway through the second half on a play begun with a backheel flick from fellow substitute Alexis Sanchez. Four minutes after the subs went on, Romelu Lukaku took Sanchez’s creative pass and left it for Eriksen to score with a drive that deflected in off a defender.

Achraf Hakimi sealed it for Inter by finishing off a counterattack in stoppage time.

It took another piece of Conte’s well-connected puzzle, the new defensive trio of Milan Škriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni, to produce another clean sheet.

The “LuLa” strike tandem of Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez accounted for two shots off the post.

Stefano Sensi, another usual bench member, got a rare start and was involved in several first half chances.

Earlier, a late equalizer from Riccardo Saponara earned Serie A debutant Spezia a much-needed point at Hellas Verona in a 1-1 draw. Spezia, based in Liguria, moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

Later, AC Milan hosted Benevento.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Updated : 2021-05-02 03:51 GMT+08:00

