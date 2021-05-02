Alexa
The Latest: Dodgers to have more vaccinated-only sections

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/02 01:58
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Los Angeles Dodgers will offer fully vaccinated-only sections for each game during their upcoming nine-game homestand against the Mariners and Diamondbacks starting May 11.

Seats will be located on the right field side in the loge and reserve levels, and to encourage area residents to get vaccinated the Dodgers will offer a 20% discount.

The special sections will not require social distancing, but masks will be required when not eating or drinking, and fans will be seated directly next to other parties. Patrons 16 and older will have to have had their second shot at least two weeks prior to a game. Those younger than 16 will have to provide a negative test result, while children under 2 don’t need that proof.

The Dodgers previously hosted fans in a fully vaccinated-only section on April 24, and it sold out.

___

