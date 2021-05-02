Alexa
Samooja, Von Dellingshausen lead Tenerife into final round

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 01:57
TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Kalle Samooja carded a 5-under 66 to pull level with overnight leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen and send both into the final round of the Tenerife Open with a one-shot lead on Saturday.

Samooja of Finland made six birdies to go with one bogey over the third round at the Golf Costa Adeje course on the Canary Islands.

German golfer Von Dellingshausen started the day three shots up and held onto his share of the lead after carding a 70 on three birdies and two bogeys.

Both leaders have yet to win a European Tour event.

Dean Burmester was their nearest chaser. Yikeun Chang, Sebastián García, and Adrian Meronk were all two shots back.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-02 03:50 GMT+08:00

