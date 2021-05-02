Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Kentucky Derby Day begins with sunny sky, fans

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 00:30
Mark Ferguson wears a coronavirus-themed hat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, ...
A man looks over a racing program before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Pho...
A man wears Kentucky Derby-themed socks before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (...
A couple looks over a racing program before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP ...
A lady wears a stylish hat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryn...

Mark Ferguson wears a coronavirus-themed hat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, ...

A man looks over a racing program before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Pho...

A man wears Kentucky Derby-themed socks before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (...

A couple looks over a racing program before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP ...

A lady wears a stylish hat before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryn...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby (all times local):

___

12:30 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Day is underway with near-perfect weather and masked spectators milling around Churchill Downs again after not being allowed for last fall’s delayed race because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unbeaten Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning line favorite for Saturday’s 147th Run for the Roses featuring 19 horses. Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. Eastern for the 12th of 14 races, with more than 45,000 fans expected beneath the Twin Spires, or 100,000 less than usual. That’s still a big improvement from last year’s Derby, run on Labor Day weekend in virtual silence and out of sequence as the Triple Crown’s second jewel instead of its first. It was moved from the first Saturday in May for the first time in 75 years.

Essential Quality is last year’s 2-year-old champion trained by Louisville-born Brad Cox, who would make Derby history as the first native son to win. The other top contenders are Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1) and Hot Rod Charlie (8-1).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-02 02:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan